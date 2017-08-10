Greg Martin grew up in Moose Jaw and was well known for being a talented athlete and spent most of his life as a fire fighter, a few years ago Martin moved to Vancouver and announced a gender transformation on social media and now lives as Josi.

Ken Delgarno grew up down the street from Martin and created a documentary on Martin's last few years called Josi Victoria: A Complicated Masquerade.

Martin said she enjoyed her previously life, but knew once she got older that something was off.

"I had a great life as Greg, make no mistakes about it, I was dealt some great cards as a male and I made the most of them from University football to rugby to firefighting and all the colour that goes with that. It was a great life."

"It wasn't until I entered my midlife, I'd say my forties when I started getting restless." said Martin.

The documentary will play in Regina at RIFFA on August 17th, but there will also be a showing in Moose Jaw in September, which Martin and Delgarno plan to be in attendance for.