Moose Jaw's Elyssa Tacchi and Cadence Johns both swam their way into finals on Wednesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Tacchi ended up finishing seventh in the 200-metre breaststroke's B Final with a time of 2:49.99, which put her in 15th place overall. The time shaved 0.24 seconds off her lifetime best.

Tacchi is back in the pool for the 100-metre breaststroke on Thursday.

Johns posted a fifth place finish in the 100-metre backstroke's B final with a time of 1:09.00, which gave her a 13th place finish overall.

Johns will be swimming again on Thursday in the 200-metre backstroke.

They both wrap-up their time at the Games on Friday.

In volleyball, former Caronport Cougar Jessica Zacharias and Team Saskatchewan finished up the round robin with a pair of wins on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan rolled to a three-set win (25-4, 25-18, 25-10) over Team Yukon in their early afternoon game and then they knocked off Team Prince Edward Island in four sets (19-25, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15) in the late game.

That gives Team Sask at 3-2 record in the round robin, which put them third in their pool and into the quarterfinal on Thursday at 6 p.m.