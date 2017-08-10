  • Print
Category: Local Sports

The Saskatchewan Roughriders laid an egg against the BC Lions in Week 7 and now they look to redeem themselves this week with a rematch at Mosaic Stadium.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith discuss the Riders' loss in Vancouver, what went wrong for the Green and White after their Week 6 win over Toronto and how they can correct it this week.

They also talk about how strong the Lions are right now; what the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are doing well to start at 4-2; and if the Toronto Argonauts are in trouble with Ricky Ray out.

Week 8 CFL Picks:
Matt Sheridan:
Edmonton over Ottawa
Montreal over Toronto
Winnipeg over Hamilton
BC over Saskatchewan

Overall record: 14-7

Marc Smith:
Edmonton over Ottawa
Montreal over Toronto
Winnipeg over Hamilton
BC over Saskatchewan

Overall record: 14-7

