It seems like the deeper we get into the month of August, the more Maple Bugs we are seeing around our homes, backyards and parks.

Sarah Regent, a City Parks Gardener, said being prepared is key when taking care of the pests.

"The biggest thing you can do is prevention, make sure there's no cracks along your windows or under your doors, make sure it's all sealed up," said Regent. "Look around your exhaust vents where T.V. wires and that kind of stuff comes into the house... because that's where they get in."

She said whether they are inside or outside your home there's a few easy ways to clean maple bugs up.

"If they're outside the house you can (use) a pressure washer, it'll get rid of a lot of them or if you don't have one, a spray bottle with soapy water does a pretty good job as well. If they're already in the house your best bet is actually to use a vacuum cleaner, vacuum them all up and throw out the bag."

Regent added maple bugs don't necessarily cause any harm, but they don't have any benefits either.