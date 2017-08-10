  • Print
There were a couple of two vehicle accidents yesterday in the Moose Jaw Police report.

Just after 2pm there was a two vehicle accident at the 1600 block of Lakeview Rd. There was about $10,000 in damage, no injuries, and a ticket was issued for proceeding from stop sign before safe.

It was the same story just an hour and a half later. At the intersection of 4th NW and High St W a two car collision resulted in $15,000 in damage and no injuries. There was also a ticket issued for proceeding from stop sign before safe.

You can see these, as well as all the incidents in the Moose Jaw Police report here.

