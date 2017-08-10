RCMP are searching for a missing man from Gravelbourg.

Police say at about 10:45 Thursday morning they received word that 45-year old Sung Kyu Huh has not been seen since sometime Wednesday evening in the community about 115 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw.

Huh is believed to be traveling in a grey, 2002 Toyota 4-Runner with a Saskatchewan license plate - 376 HTC.

He is of Asian descent, about 5 foot 8, 165 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or have had any contact with Sung Kyu Huh or his vehicle, please call the Gravelbourg RCMP at 306-648-4350, your local police service or the RCMP anywhere in Saskatchewan at 310-RCMP.