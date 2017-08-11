With just five chances to impress the adjudicators, 17-year old Louren Sazon from Moose Jaw is in Ottawa with her music teacher Jeri Ryba for a national competition.

"Well it started at the district musical festival in Moose Jaw and I got first place, then I had to go to a provincial level where it was held in Saskatoon and I got first place again, then I took off to nationals," said Sazon.

She has spent the last few days in Ottawa practicing her songs each day getting them just right hoping to wow the judges on Friday.

Sazon said in the past she typically has sang top 40 hits, but decided to switch it up and has prepared a handful of musical theatre performances.

"I've performed (musical theatre) on stage a couple of times. So I brought it to another level... the fact that I'm trying to be in that category brings so much confidence."

"My favourite one I'm going to do will be Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl, it's such a nice song and it's very exciting, intense (and) strong."

The local performer has been singing since she was 5-years old and is representing all of Saskatchewan at the National Music Festival this week.