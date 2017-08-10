Greg Lawrence says "I'm sad to see him go."

The Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA was reacting Thursday to Premier Brad Wall's announcement that he is retiring from politics.

Wall, who was elected as a Saskatchewan Party MLA in 1999, became leader in 2004, and has been Premier ever since the Sask Party defeated the NDP in the provincial election in 2007.

Lawrence, who was elected in the Wakamow constituency in 2011, and re-elected in 2016, says Wall's shoes will be hard to fill.

"His leadership is unparalleled. I want to take the time to thank Premier Wall for his leadership and most certainly, his years of leadership to the province. It's his dedication that's helped get us where we are today."

Warren Michelson expressed similar feelings.

The Moose Jaw North MLA is in the midst of his third term (first elected in 2007) in the Saskatchewan Legislature and expressed optimism about the party's future.

"We've see great improvements in so many of the sectors - education, healthcare. Is (Brad Wall) going to be missed? Absolutely, but it's another step in the stage of hte province and we'll continue with growth and expansion."

Speculation is that several current Sask Party MLAs, including Jim Reiter, Kevin Doherty and Gordan Wyant may take a run at party leadership, both Michelson and Lawrence confirmed they will not pursue the top job.

"Obviously (the Sask Party) will take a bit of a turn with a new leader," Michelson stated. "But I think the membership will pick somebody with a positive view for the future and I'm looking forward to a good leadership race."