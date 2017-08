If you’re searching for the first hole-in-one of your golfing career, teeing it up at the Lynbrook Golf Club this summer would be a good idea.

Bill McLean picked up his third career ace during Wednesday’s Men’s Night, sinking his tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole. He used an eight-iron from 129 yards out to make the shot.

McLean was playing in a group with Tim Peakman, Keith Griffin and Jim Keeping.

This was the seventh hole-in-one of the golf season at the Lynbrook.