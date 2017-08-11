The departure of Brad Wall from Saskatchewan politics has opened the landscape for a lot of debate heading into the weekend. Neither major party currently has a leader.

You may recall, Cam Broten left the NDP after losing his seat in the 2016 provincial election. The official opposition has been looking for a leader ever since. Trent Wotherspoon was interim leader but stepped down saying he wanted to think more about the permanent job. Ryan Meili is the only official candidate with the vote set for May.

For the Sask Party, top party brass like Dustin Duncan or Jim Reiter have already jumped into conversations about being the next potential leader.

It's also of note, the PC Party is also looking for a leader after Rick Swenson announced he would be stepping down. The Green Party went through the process last summer, selecting Shawn Setyo as their leader in October.