Moose Jaw's Cadence Johns had a stellar showing on Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The local swimmer picked up a second place finish in the 200-metre backstroke's B Final to finish in 10th place overall.

Johns shaved over two seconds off her lifetime best in the final, swimming it in a time of 2:26.06.

Elyssa Tacchi missed out on the final in the 100-metre breaststroke, finishing eighth in her heat with a time of 1:19.34, which was just under a second slower than her lifetime best time.

Both local swimmers will be back in the pool on Friday to wrap-up their time at the Games. Johns has the 50-metre backstroke and will swim with Team Saskatchewan in the 4x100m medley relay, while Tacchi has the 50-metre freestyle.

On the volleyball court, former Caronport Cougar Jessica Zacharias and Team Saskatchewan lost in three sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-17) to Team Ontario in the quarterfinals.

Saskatchewan will play a placing game against Nova Scotia on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. to close out the Games.