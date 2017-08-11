Despite the Moose Jaw Regals missing out on a chance to head to the 2017 Western Canadian Junior AAA Championship, one member of the team is suiting up at the tournament.

Moose Jaw’s Jordan Logan has joined the Weyburn A’s at Westerns and helped the team to a 1-1 record on the opening day of play on Thursday.

Logan went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and a walk in Weyburn’s 7-4 win over the St. Albert Cardinals in their opening game.

The Athletics lost 8-2 to the Brandon Marlins in the late game on Thursday. Logan went 2-for-3 with one run scored in the loss.

The local catcher and Weyburn will be back on the field for one game on Friday when they face the Saskatoon Hoopers at 2 p.m.

Weyburn meets up with the Slave Lake Heat at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and then they wrap-up round robin play on Sunday against the St. James A’s at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The championship game is Sunday at 4 p.m.

Logan's season will continue next week as well when he suits up with Team Saskatchewan at the 2017 Baseball Canada Under-21 Championship in Ottawa.