It's race day for Hunger In Moose Jaw as they're participating in this year's Casino Moose and Regina Charity Championship. This is their first year doing the championship event that could see the local group win a portion of a $25,000 prize pool.

Executive Director Sharla Sept says they wanted to continue their fundraising efforts over the summer months.

"We just thought it would be a different thing as we have other fundraisers that go on through out the year but this was something different to keep Hunger In Moose Jaw on the minds of people through the summer season."

They have a four person team who will be racing on a 100 foot long inflatable obstacle course in Regina.