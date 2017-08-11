Friday afternoon was a busy one at Elgin Park for the City of Moose Jaw's Playground Program grand finale. Close to 200 of the approximately 400 children that participated in the summer program attended Friday's event.

In addition to kids enjoying the Elgin water park, there were magicians, clowns and face painting to keep the young audience entertained.

The Playground Program is an annual initiatve from the city, allowing parents an opportunity to keep kids between the ages of six and 12 active during summer holidays.

Here are a few photos from Friday's finale: