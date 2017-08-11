Jett Woo, Luka Burzan and Team Canada will be playing for gold at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup after skating to a 4-1 win over Sweden in the semifinal on Friday.

Canada scored three third period goals from Serron Noel, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Aidan Dudas to pull away for the win.

Neither Moose Jaw Warrior found their way onto the scoresheet in the win.

After a scoreless first period, Canada’s Akil Thomas of the Niagara Ice Dogs opened the scoring with a power play goal with under five minutes to go in the second period.

Sweden would tie the game up with a power play goal of their own from Lukas Wernblom with just three seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Noel, a forward with the Oshawa Generals, gave Canada a 2-1 lead just 8:36 into the third period. Groulx from the Halifax Mooseheads gave Canada some breathing room with 2:33 left in the game and then he set up Dudas for an empty net goal with 35 second remaining to seal the win.

Goalie Olivier Rodrigue stopped 24 of 25 shots for the win, while Canada threw 25 shots on the Swedish net.

Team Canada will now face the Czech Republic in the Gold Medal Game on Saturday at 9 a.m. Saskatchewan time.

The Czechs beat Russia 2-1 in the other semifinal.