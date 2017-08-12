The City of Moose Jaw plans to continue implementing it's new plan in waste management.

Darrin Stephanson, Municipal Operations Manager, says there have been increased efficiencies already reported over the first two weeks of transition with the 5,500 households that participated.

Areas 1 and 2 moved to front pickup in August, with areas 3, 4 and 5 to be phased in by October.

In a media release sent Friday, the city says the first week it was implemented, only 20 percent of impacted residents used the new plan, while in this past week, 80 percent of the neighborhood had participated.

Also, the city says they have seen improvement in pick up times and routes, no longer overlapping as much for garbage pick up as before the new plan. The city is estimating a $468,000 savings with the new plan.

“We all appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public with these changes,” says Stephanson. “There are always start-up challenges with new processes and we remain committed to addressing these as quickly as possible. Throughout the process, the City continues to gather feedback and listen to concerns.”

The city says that if anyone requires assistance, the city will respond to those who are elderly or have mobility issues. The city held their first information meeting on waste collection in July

And, if you have any feedback or concerns, there is another information session on August 16, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Great Western Room at Mosaic Place.

If you can't make that, you can still contact them at the online public input form or by calling 306-694-4448.

The city provided a graphic comparing other Saskatchewan communities who use front pickup: