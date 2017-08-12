Maryse Carmichael is an extraordinary woman with quite an extensive list of accomplishments under her belt.

Becoming the first female member of the snowbirds, then becoming commander of the team, and was voted into the top 100 of Canada’s Most Powerful Women by the Women Executive Network back in 2005, they wanted her to return to mentor the camp for the girls attending.

So, she decided to come and share her experiences at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic GETT camp again.

"It's a way to inspire them. I was inspired as a young girl by pilots and different woman and I think its time to give back obviously. And help them pick a career or pick something that they will really enjoy," that's why Carmichael was excited to be a part of the camp.

Carmichael, Manager, Government Relations and Communications for CAE at 15 Wing was happy with this years group, as they were very receptive to the info that Carmichael was giving the girls.

Carmichael was one of the many women who came to speak to the girls about aviation and the industry and at the camp.

Carmichael's own career is extensive with 22 years in the job and over 3,500 on main aircraft's such as the Tutor, the Challenger and the Hercules.