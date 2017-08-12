Luka Burzan and Jett Woo will be bringing a little extra luggage to Moose Jaw Warriors’ training camp in two weeks.

The two Warriors helped Team Canada walk away with the gold medal on Saturday at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka U18 Memorial Cup, beating the host Czech Republic, 4-1, in the championship game.

Jack McBain of the Toronto Jr Canadiens had a goal and three points in the Gold Medal Game win for Canada.

Woo and Burzan were held off the score sheet in the win.

Canada opened the scoring late in the first period on a goal Halifax Mooseheads forward Jared McIsaac.

Captain Joe Veleno made it 2-0 for the Canadians just 2:19 into the second period, but just over four minutes later, Dominik Arnost got the Czech Republic on the board to make it a 2-1 game.

Canada received some insurance late in the second period when Ottawa 67s defenceman Kevin Bahl’s wrist shot found its way through traffic and into the back of the net with 31 seconds remaining in the frame.

McBain scored 7:53 into the third period to seal the win for Canada, who won gold at the Ivan Hlinka for the 21st time in 26 years.

Canadian goalie Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves in the win.

Check back for more with Woo and Burzan...