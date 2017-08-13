The Yara Community Gardens held their 10th annual charity farmers market today on the 200 block of Home St. W, right beside the garden.

This year, half of the funds raised from this event will be split between Hunger in Moose Jaw and Riverside Mission, the rest will go back into the community gardens.

The two organizations were voted on by the community gardeners this year.

Every year, the gardens hold the charity farmers market, with plenty of vendors and tons of fresh produce from their gardens.

Jeremy Zacharias, program director of the gardens, knows the beauty of the gardens and wants to express it."If you walk around the gardens, and by all means when you come down to the market take a walk around the garden, you will see some incredible beauty. Our gardeners are from all skill levels and if you take a garden tour you will be in for a treat."

If you missed the market today, there's no need to worry, as there will be another one on Septemer 9th.