Now that the shock of Premier Brad Wall's retirement announcement had ended, people are starting to ask the question. Who will lead the Sask Party next?

While no names may stick out yet, planning has already begun in order to elect a new leader.

Executive Director for the Saskatchewan Party Patrick Bundrock says the work has already begun for the election process.

"We're beginning to check availability for venues, draft the roles of the leadership, you know, all the things you'd associate with that first meeting," Bundrock said.

The new Leader will be chosen by Saskatchewan Party members in a one-member, one-vote election, as outlined in their party constitution.

Once everything is in place, the Sask Party will release the leadership campaign rules, as well as the name of the Chief Electoral Officer for the leadership campaign.