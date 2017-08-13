Moose Jaw Association for Community Living is a local non profit organization dedicated to providing services and activities for all intellectual levels.

The organization has been around and serving the community since 1966 and they provide services such as mentor ship, advocacy and host to the Cognitive Disability Strategy Consultant. Also, with it's local roots, it's a family group.

"Our biggest goal is that we serve people with intellectual disabilities and that they're included and valued in all aspects of community life, that is kind of our mission." Said Nytosha Kober, spokesperson for the group.

Their "mother" home is on 846 Grandview St W, where they host many of their programs, like their Creating Opportunities for Work and Life or Connection of Friends.

They also encourage people to volunteer at their various events they hold throughout the year or to just sign up.

Also, only running today, Moose Jaw Association for Community Living is holding a Summer Carnival at Connor Park just outside of Moose Jaw from 11 am to 3 pm.