The yearly Miracle Treat Day returned to Moose Jaw for it's 15th year on August 10th.

This year, the local Dairy Queen was happy to welcome 11 year old and former Champion Child, Cohyn Wells.

Cohyn suffers from Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus which requires him to constantly and routinely go to the hospital, and currently needs sixteen surgeries. Not to worry though, as Cohyn wouldn't let much get in the way of his day at Dairy Queen, and is excited as some money will be going to the Jim Pattison Hospital.

"Since I'm always in the hospital, (the Jim Pattison Hospital) is good because I actually get to do fun stuff," said Cohyn.

Cohyn and his mom Kristyn came to help make and sell treats for the fundraiser.

In total, both Moose Jaw locations managed to raise and amazing $10,436 for the Children's Miracle Network, and all that money will stay in Saskatchewan for kids like Cohyn.