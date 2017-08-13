  • Print
Category: Local News

The City of Moose Jaw will begin their work in repairing and restoring manholes on August 14th. 

The complete list includes:

  11th Ave. N.E. & Ominica St. E. – intersection August 14 to 16
  11th Ave. N.E. & Stadacona St. E. – intersection August 14 to 16
  9th Ave. N.E. and Stadacona St. E. – intersection August 14 to 16
  3rd Ave. N.E. and Ominica St. E. – intersection August 15 to 17
  3rd Ave. N.E. and Fairford St. E. – intersection August 15 to 17
  Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., back entrance to Pork
Plant		 August 18 to 21
  1609 Marshall Cres. – intermediate of the block August 16 to 18
  0 Block High St. E. & intersection High St. E. & alley August 15 to 18
  Algoma Ave. & Laurier St. – intersection August 16 to 18
  Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., North of back entrance
to Pork Plant- intermediate of the block		 August 18 to 21
  Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., back entrance to
Thunder Creek Pork Plant (East)		 August 18 to 21

The City also warns to watch for workers, abide to road signs, and be wary as roads will be restricted to allow the restorations.

