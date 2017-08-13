The City of Moose Jaw will begin their work in repairing and restoring manholes on August 14th.
The complete list includes:
|11th Ave. N.E. & Ominica St. E. – intersection
|August 14 to 16
|11th Ave. N.E. & Stadacona St. E. – intersection
|August 14 to 16
|9th Ave. N.E. and Stadacona St. E. – intersection
|August 14 to 16
|3rd Ave. N.E. and Ominica St. E. – intersection
|August 15 to 17
|3rd Ave. N.E. and Fairford St. E. – intersection
|August 15 to 17
|Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., back entrance to Pork
Plant
|August 18 to 21
|1609 Marshall Cres. – intermediate of the block
|August 16 to 18
|0 Block High St. E. & intersection High St. E. & alley
|August 15 to 18
|Algoma Ave. & Laurier St. – intersection
|August 16 to 18
|Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., North of back entrance
to Pork Plant- intermediate of the block
|August 18 to 21
|Home St. W. & 7th Ave. S.W., back entrance to
Thunder Creek Pork Plant (East)
|August 18 to 21
The City also warns to watch for workers, abide to road signs, and be wary as roads will be restricted to allow the restorations.