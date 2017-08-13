Moose Jaw's Cadence Johns put together another swim to close out the 2017 Canada Summer Games on Friday in Winnipeg.

The Moose Jaw Kinsmen Flying Fins swimmer came in seventh in the B Final of the 50-metre backstroke with a time of 32.30 seconds, which took 0.50 seconds off her lifetime best swim.

Johns also came away from the final day with a sixth place finish in the 4x100m medley relay with Team Saskatchewan, swimming the backstroke length of the race with a time of 1:09.49.

Fellow Moose Jaw swimmer Elyssa Tacchi wrapped up her time at the Games with a 46th place finish in the 50-metre freestyle. She was able to take 2.31 seconds off her liftime best in her heat, finishing with a time of 30.73 seconds.

In female indoor volleyball, Caronport Cougars graduate Jessica Zacharias and Team Saskatchewan finished in sixth place overall.

They lost in five sets (25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-13) to Team Nova Scotia in the fifth place game on Friday to close out the Games.

Team Manitoba went on to win gold, beating Team Alberta in the final on Saturday, while Team New Brunswick picked up bronze with a five-set win over Team Ontario.

In the overall medal standings, Saskatchewan finished in seventh place with eight gold, ten silver and 17 bronze medals. Ontario took top spot with 87 gold and 212 total medals.

Check back for more this week on the local athletes' time at the Canada Summer Games.