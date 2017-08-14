Aging infrastructure is already tough enough to keep up with but the dry soil is complicating things in Moose Jaw. The lack of rain in the province has lead to a number of concerns with ground shifting including power box fires and wires being pulled out. Now we're hearing of some water line breaks that could also be due to the lack of rain.

City Engineer Josh Mickleborough says there have been 59 breaks so far this year, nine in the last couple weeks alone and that that's about 18 breaks more by this time of the year, than in 2016.

Mickleborough says it's hard to get ahead. "As some of the soil types dry, you can see some of that contraction and movement but we can't build that link directly. Anecdotally, we could say that spike in the last two weeks is the result of it."

SaskPower has also been impacted by the soil conditions, responding to a number of fires caused by power lines being pulled out of homes as the ground shifts. As a result, they've been inspecting thousands of home and making repairs.