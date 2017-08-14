A tournament that started on a losing note ended golden for Jett Woo, Luka Burzan and Team Canada.

The two Moose Jaw Warriors’ sophomores helped Canada to a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Gold Medal Game at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka U18 Memorial Cup.

“It’s a crazy feeling, it’s something that I’ve never felt before,” said Woo. “After coming so close to it in 2016 at the Youth Olympics and getting it now is something that I can’t really explain.”

This was the fourth time wearing the Canadian jersey for Woo, while Burzan was representing Canada for the third time. It was the first gold medal for both 17-year-olds.

“This is just a surreal feeling,” said Burzan. “We started camp on July 28 and now we’re here. It’s been a long journey and just a great group of guys.”

Since being selected two picks apart in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Woo and Burzan have always been linked together. They both said that they were happy to share in this experience togehter.

“Jett is a great teammate and getting this experience with him is amazing and we can’t wait to bring the gold back to Moose Jaw,” said Burzan.

Woo added, “It was a great feeling being with him throughout this journey.”

Canada started off the round robin with a 4-3 shootout loss to Russia, but they strung together four straight wins after that – including a 4-1 win over undefeated Sweden in the semifinals – to walk away with gold.

“We just stuck to our systems and did what the coaches had in place for us,” said Woo. “In that game against Russia, even though we lost, we took away some good things and we kept rolling after that.”

After their semifinal win over Sweden, Canada kept the momentum going into a commanding win over the Czechs in the final.

Canada opened up a 1-0 lead after one and a 3-1 win advantage after two to skate to the win.

“We just wanted to pressure them hard and not let off the gas,” said Burzan. “We came out really hard in the first and it gave us a lot of momentum and we just kept on pushing the whole game.”

Burzan and Woo were held off the score sheet in the game and neither player was able to register a point, but both played key roles for Canada over the five games at the tournament.

Woo played in a shutdown role defensively for Canada.

“I played in the situations that my team and coaches needed me to play in, not necessary getting points but being that shutdown defenceman and the guy that the coaches and the team can rely on when I’m out there,” said Woo. “I’m not really focused on the points, I’m focused on this gold medal that we’re bring back to Canada.”

Burzan did a lot of the dirty work that helped set up goals for Canada throughout the tournament and he said he learned a lot from playing many different situations.

“Obviously it’s good to get points as well, but winning gold was what the main goal was and we did it,” said Burzan. “Sometimes luck doesn’t go your way, but I’m happy with how I played in this tournament.

“I just played my role and did whatever it took to win, and that’s what matters the most.”

The Warriors open training camp in just over a week. Woo said they will both be able to use this experience to help them lead Moose Jaw during the 2017-18 WHL season.

“It’s the little things that me and Luka have taken from this tournament and I’m sure that this confidence that we have from winning the gold medal will also help as well,” said Woo.

This was the 21st gold medal for Canada in 26 years at the Ivan Hlinka.