The top golfers at the Lynbrook Golf Club this season were crowned over the weekend as they hosted their annual Club Championships.

Nick Lepine had a weekend to remember as he won the Men’s Club Championship and also became a new dad.

Lepine’s wife gave birth to a baby girl at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and he found time to finish the tournament, posting a six-over 136 over the two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Brett Sentes was second in the Men’s Championship flight with a total of 147.

The 2017 Ladies Club Championship was won by Debbie Firth with a two-day total of 175, which edged out Ethel Akins by nine strokes.

Don Higgins won the Senior Club Championship, firing a score of 145 over two days, which was five shots better than Mitch Czarnecki.

The low net in the Men’s Championship flight was won by Steve Cameron with a 150, while Jim Keeping took second with a 153.

Mark Thiele won the low net in the Senior Men’s Championship with a 137, which topped Terry Schick by three shots.

The Senior Men’s first flight was won by Marv Maier with a score of 153, beating Mike Fitzsimmons by one stroke. The low net winner was Ed Bekar with a 130, which beat John Kot by nine.

The second flight in the Senior Men’s division was won by Barry Johnson with a two-day score of 167, which was eight strokes better than Dave Morrell. Don McDonald was the low net in the second flight with a 138, one shot better than Bob Cobbe.