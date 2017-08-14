After splitting their first two games at the Western Canadian Junior AAA Baseball Championships, Moose Jaw’s Jordan Logan and the Weyburn A’s dropped their final three round robin games over the weekend.

Weyburn finished 1-4 in the round robin at Westerns in Brandon.

Logan went 2-for-3 with one run batted in during the A’s 10-2 loss to the Saskatoon Hoppers on Friday afternoon.

The local catcher followed up that game with another 2-for-3 performance in Weyburn’s 7-6 loss to the Slave Lake Heat on Saturday morning.

Logan had a single, triple, one RBI and one walk in the loss.

Weyburn finished off Westerns on Sunday afternoon with a 14-1 loss to the St. James A’s, who went onto lose 8-3 to the Brandon Marlins in the championship game on Sunday night.

Logan’s season will continue this week as he heads to Ottawa with Team Saskatchewan for the Baseball Canada Under-21 National Championship. Check out DiscoverMooseJaw.com later this week for more on Logan and his trip to nationals.