You can help decide who gets the provinces highest honor.

Nominations are now open for the Saskatchewan Order Of Merit, a chance to celebrate citizens who significantly impact the social, cultural and economic well-being of the province.

Nominees have to be current or former long-term residents of the province and Canadian citizens.

Groups and organizations, along with members of Parliament, the Legislature or the judiciary are ineligible for nomination. Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of an individual’s date of death.

