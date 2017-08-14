It's going to be a rehashing of curbside garbage collection at Moose Jaw City Council tonight as an expected motion could completely change the program approved in June.

The new system includes all areas, except those deem "challenged", move to front curbside collection in phases, with a bi-weekly system to begin in October.

The program is already underway in areas 1 and 2, with areas 3 and 4 slated to begin in September, and area 5 in October.

Councillor Don Mitchell has given notice of a motion he intends to introduce tonight that would exclude the "challenged" areas from curbside collection for a year and the plan would also exempt areas developed before 1960.

Mitchell's proposal also included that residents in post 1960 subdivisions be given an option to appeal to Executive Committee, where 75% or more residents in a block sign a petition.

Just last week, a public forum was held where about 50 affected residents voiced strong opposition to the change, wishing to keep garbage pickup in their back alleys.

This past Friday, City Administration issued an update on the first two weeks under the new system in areas 1 and 2, saying about 5,500 residents had participated and overall it has been a success, save for a few minor issues related to "overlap" and garbage trucks having to "double back."

"I know there are some concerns, but the reality is that there are cost savings to be had," said Municipal Operations Manager Darren Stephanson in an interview Monday morning. "We are the last city in the province to make the switch (to front pickup."

Stephanson reiterated that administration recommended the switch in order to create efficiencies and save money.

"We do have our looming landfill issues, and we're running a deficit with a lot our services," Stephanson explained, saying the switch to bi-weekly front pickup would save the city about $468,000 per year. "The utility is not getting the money it requires to operate effectively into the future. These changes were all aimed at getting these utilities into the black, as it were."

The city has acknowledged that they will need to create a new landfill within the next few years, at an estimated cost of $10-million.

In the interview, Stephanson also addressed the maintenance of back alleys under the new bylaw. Some residents are concerned that the alleys won't receive upkeep once the switch to front pickup begins.

"The maintenance we've always done will continue," Stephanson countered, adding "we expect having the removal of our city trucks and Loraas (recycling) trucks out of the majority of alleys, we're going to see a higher level of service for those laneways when they're not pounded by heavy vehicles."

The city has already held one public information session on the new bylaw, with another scheduled for Wednesday (August 16) at Mosaic Place from 3:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. However, the future of that meeting may depend on council's vote tonight.

"I would think if the motion that's put forward is adopted, I don't think we would see that meeting go ahead," said Stephanson. "But that is to be determined."