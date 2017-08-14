  • Print
Category: Local News

A man from Moose Jaw has been charged with second degree murder after an incident in Regina on Saturday.

Regina Police were called to a location in the 2100 block of Cornwall Street around 11:30pm for a report of "a seriously injured male", who was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Police, the coroners office and other investigative units determined that the victim was 39 year-old Blaine Thomas Katz or Regina.

Officers have charged 39 year-old Steven Paul Saint Pierre of Moose Jaw and 44 year-old Gerald Earl McDormand of Regina both with Second Degree Murder.

Both made their first court appearances Monday morning in Provincial Court.

