Tuesday is the last chance to fill out the Needs Assessment Survey for the Moose Jaw Metis Community.

The Southern Pains Métis Local 160 & the JSGS Policy Shop at the University of Regina have partnered to conduct a needs assessment survey for Moose Jaw residents in the Métis community.

They ask that you make sure each Métis family member and friend complete the survey.

Your participation informs the board about community needs and assets, which the information gathered will be used in a formal report that is then presented to the board.

Click here to complete the survey.