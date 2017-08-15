It’s been all hockey, all the time for Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Josh Brook.

Since wrapping up his second season with the Warriors back in Apr., the 18-year-old has been drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, attended their development camp and spent the rest of the summer training in Montreal.

All that has Brook confident in where his game is at as he gets set for Warriors’ training camp in just over a week.

“I’m feeling awesome, I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life coming out of the summer, I worked out hard and I feel ready for the season,” said Brook, who arrived in Moose Jaw on the weekend to help coach at the Warriors’ Kids Camp this week.

The Roblin, Man. product eschewed a summer of training at home to stay in Montreal and work with the Canadiens’ player development staff to improve his game on and off the ice.

Brook said it was a great experience.

“The last couple of years I’ve been all over the place with gyms, being from a small town, I didn’t have one spot that I stayed at,” said Brook. “It was good to stay at one gym where the trainers knew me, worked with me every day and there was a lot of one-on-one work, so it was very good.

“It was awesome getting to work with the Canadiens’ skill coaches and in the gym with their trainers, it was tremendous.”

Just from appearance, Brook looks stronger and more muscular than last season. He said he put a lot of focus on that area over the offseason as he looks to take his game to another level this season.

“In my previous summers I didn’t do a ton of lifting and this year I did more lifting, I grew a little bit and my body matured a bit more,” said Brook. “I feel a lot of stronger and I feel ready.”

After missing 42 games during his rookie season due to a variety of injuries, Brook had a breakout season in 2016-17 for the Warriors, posting eight goals and 40 points in 69 games.

Brook enters this season as the Warriors’ top defenceman. He’s had individual success on the ice and now he wants to help take his game and the team to the next level.

“I’ve got to be a leader in the room and on the ice and just keep trying to improve, I feel like every year I’ve got better and better and there shouldn’t be any change this year,” said Brook.

The Warriors enter this season with a lot of preseason hype surrounding the squad due to a large group of top returning players. After exiting in the first round of last year’s playoffs, Brook said the team is coming in hungry and excited about the possibilities for the season in front of them.

“We’re definitely not happy with how last season ended and we know we’ve got to be better this year,” said Brook.

“We’ve got an awesome team here and this is year where we need to make a push. We’re one of the top teams in the league and I wouldn’t doubt us against any team in the league right now.”

The Warriors will open training camp on the ice next Thursday at Mosaic Place.