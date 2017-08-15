The Saskatchewan Roughriders have pulled off a big trade to kick-off their bye week.

The Green and White added international quarterback Vernon Adams and a 2018 fifth round pick from the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday.

Heading to Montreal in the deal is defensive back Tevaughn Campbell and third round picks in the 2018 and 2019 CFL Drafts.

Adams started three games last season for Montreal, completing 42-of-75 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns. He has nine rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries in seven games as a back-up to former Rider Darian Durant this season.

In his NCAA career, Adams was 35-9 as a starter, playing three seasons with Eastern Washington before transferring to the Oregon Ducks. He posted a 7-3 record with 2,643 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his senior season with the Ducks.

The 24-year-old California product is expected to meet with the media on Wednesday in Regina.

The Riders went into their bye week with a 41-8 win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday. They don’t return to the practice field until next Monday.