RCMP are refusing to release details after a prisoner has escaped from the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

All they'll say is that 46 year old Ronald Turner escaped custody Monday afternoon.

RCMP say there was no risk to the public but now they're asking for help in finding him.

Turner is described as 5'7'', 155 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white prison t-shirt and grey sweat pants.

He may be in the Regina area, but this is not confirmed. If you see Ronald Turner or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him and contact police immediately by calling 911.

RCMP will not say what Turner was in prison for and will not say how he escaped.