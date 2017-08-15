The City of Moose Jaw says Areas 1 and 2 will continue to receive front waste collection until further notice.

The move to front pickup, effective August 1, was made as part of the new Waste Bylaw that was passed by city council in June. The plan was for the new system to be phased in, with all areas moving to front collection by October of this year.

However, after City Council passed a resolution to change the criteria to determine which residents are eligible for front collection, there was some confusion as to how that affected Areas 1 and 2.

In a news release, the city says that "until City Administration has had an opportunity to review that criteria and how it will be applied to individual properties," areas 1 and 2 will continue to receive curbside pickup.

Meanwhile, the City of Moose Jaw has cancelled a planned public information session on waste collection.

Wednesday night (August 16) was scheduled to be the second such event to inform residents about changes to waste collection practices in the city that had been approved in June.

However, given Monday's decision, the city says there is no sense in holding the meeting until they can work out a new collection plan based on the new criteria.