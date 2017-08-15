SaskPower is on the move to increase their rates for next spring.

The Crown has asked the rate review panned for a 5% increase to be applied March 1st, that would work out to about $6 per month more for the average customer.

With annual increases the average customer is paying an extra $22.76 more per month since 2012, as there have been at least one increase a year since 2013.

Adding another 5% would result in an additional $124 million a year for the crown corporation.

Though there have been a number of house fires due to power boxes, CEO Mike Marsh said the rate increase isn't related to the amount of funds used to repair the power boxes and damages.

The panel will review the application before making a ruling.