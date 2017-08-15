A Moose Jaw man facing murder charges in Regina is no stranger to the legal system, or acts of violence.

39-year old Steven Paul Saint Pierre was arrested over the weekend after 39-year old Blaine Thomas Katz died as a result of an altercation on Saturday in Regina.

St. Pierre was arrested this past February and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly putting a woman in hospital here in Moose Jaw. However, that charge was stayed by the Crown as the victim was unable to be located by police to give her story in court.

He was arrested five years early following an altercation involving a knife that sent a man to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

St. Pierre made his first court appearance Monday and is also charged with breaching his probation. He's back in court Aug. 22.