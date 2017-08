Moose Jaw RCMP is asking our help after a diesel welder and trailer were stolen in the RM of Dufferin.

Police say the Lincoln Electric Vantage diesel welder, on a black trailer, was taken August 9th around 5:30 in the afternoon.

The RM of Dufferin encompasses an area northeast of Moose Jaw and includes residences on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake.

If you have information on the incident, you're asked to call Moose Jaw RCMP or Crime Stoppers.