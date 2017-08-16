It started out as a simple photo of Mac the Moose in front of a sunset posted to social media by Tourism Moose Jaw Executive Director Jackie L'Heureux-Mason, which inspired a local artist, Yvette Moore, to create a painting.

Moore and the Tourism Centre teamed up to host a contest on Facebook back in April where they put out the call to anyone to name the painting and a winner would receive their very own print to keep.

Award winners of this past year's MJBEX winners also got to take home their own print as well as apart of their prize.

Kristin Ator, formerly of Moose Jaw but now lives in Calgary, had the chosen submission by Moore herself for the title "A New Day" for it's simplicity.

On Tuesday afternoon Moore and L'Heureux-Mason presented Ator with her prize and thanked her for her participation in the contest where they gathered roughly 155 submissions.

"Doing the painting is the easiest part, titling it is always the hardest," explained Moore. "I know I just finished a couple and I'll sit and look at them and say what do I see there? What does it say to me and what will it say to other people?"

L'Heureux-Mason, said she's honoured that Mac was the inspiration behind Moore's creativity.

"From a tourism perspective I think that it's so symbolic, I think that when people do visit here or spend any length of time here they're going to take a piece of it with them. They will never forget their time here, it's very symbolic of the attraction and that long lasting feel that Moose Jaw provides for people."

Ator was all smiles as she held her print and appreciated being able to have a significant token of her hometown to take back with her to Calgary.

"I'm excited that I got to be apart of this, I'm a proud Moose Jaw girl. (Even though) I'm not living here now but, Mac and Moose Jaw and Yvette are all apart of my childhood so it's special."