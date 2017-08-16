Is there a chance that the Moose Jaw Refinery could soon be up for sale? One of the owning company's major investors is calling for the action after continuing low oil prices on the international market, causing shares to drop 55% in three years.

M&G Investment Management owns 19% of Gibson Energy shares with Gibson owning the local refinery. M&G is calling on Gibson to focus more on Alberta storage facilities and sell off the Moose Jaw plant along with all parts of the trucking business.

Gibson has declined a request for an interview but issued a release, saying they are taking decisive steps to review their portfolio and the possibility of selling assets. They have already started to sell a US based environmental business but did not expand on their plans for Moose Jaw.

The plant was purchased by Gibson 15 years ago. It was in 2012 the plant announced they would not be going ahead with a $100 million expansion that would have increased capacity by 50%.