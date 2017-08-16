"Things are happening."

Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Clark made that statement recently, based on conversations he's had with developers of Civic Centre Plaza and those involved with a pair of pipeline projects that will bring work to the Moose Jaw area.

Speaking to Civic Centre Plaza, the retail development on Main Street North where the Civic Centre arena used to stand, Clark said "they have a big anchor store that's going into the second phase, and they have five or six other retailers they're working out contracts with."

The first phase of the Plaza has been open for over a year, with a handful of retailers already in business. The Enbridge Line 3 project map (courtesy: www.enbridge.com)

As for pipelines, Enbridge's 1,700 kilometre Line 3 replacement project will move through an area just north and east of Moose Jaw.

In addition, the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline project, which was given approval by the United States earlier this year, will come through a similar area when construction gets underway.

Clark says he's been in contact with representatives from both companies.

"We talked about procurement possibilities," Clark stated. "They have been told to use local as necessary, so that means local contractors, local businesses. The guy from Enbridge said there will be 820 jobs with their project."

Clark also suggested that there will be extra spinoff as those involved "go for supper, go to the movies" and spend money at local stores.

He says the pipeline groups will be coming to Moose Jaw this fall with more details.

"I hope the businesses and Chamber members pay attention to us, as we'll be communicating when they're here and what they can do to get involved in procurement or tendering."