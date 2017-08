Booze on the boat is a big no-no and this past weekend local law enforcement cracked down on the practice.

Moose Jaw RCMP say that on Sunday, they patrolled Buffalo Pound along with the Ministry of Environment for about six hours and checked 22 boats, issuing 7 tickets for open liquor.

In addition, authorities say 13 warnings were given related to Small Vessel Regulations and the Fisheries Act.