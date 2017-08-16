Moose Jaw’s Jordan Logan will get to measure himself against the country’s best this week as he heads to the 2017 Baseball Canada 21U Men’s Championship in Ottawa/Gatineau.

The Moose Jaw Regals catcher will be suiting up for Team Saskatchewan at the tournament and he said he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“It will be a good experience to go there and play against the best in Canada,” said Logan. “It should be lots of fun, it’s always fun playing against some of the better players and seeing how you do against them.”

Swift Current’s Tanner Fritzke, who also played for the Regals this season, will be on Team Saskatchewan as well this week.

Logan wasn’t able to attend the try-out for the team, but Head Coach Bert Kauf liked what he saw out of the local ball player during the Junior AAA Provincials in Regina at the end of July, which earned him a spot on the team.

“I think I’ve been doing okay this season,” he said. “I’m always trying to improve my game as much as I can anyway that I can, try to hit as best as I can, field and all that kind of stuff.”

Logan spent this past weekend at the Western Canadian Junior Championships in Brandon with the Weyburn A's, putting together a strong performance at the plate and behind the dish throughout the weekend. He will be splitting time at catcher during nationals with Muenster’s Bryce Rueve.

“I’m just going to go out there and play the way that I can,” said Logan.

Saskatchewan will open nationals on Thursday with two games. They face Nova Scotia at 7 a.m. Sask time and then battle Quebec at 1 p.m.

The round robin continues on Friday with Saskatchewan squaring off against St. Thomas (Ontario 2) at 1 p.m. and then they wrap-up the pool play on Saturday morning against Prince Edward Island at 6 a.m.

The quarterfinals are Saturday night and then the semifinals go on Sunday. The Bronze Medal Game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the Gold Medal Game goes at 6 p.m.