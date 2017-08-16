Branden Klatt found a home during the 2016-17 season, it just so happened that place ended up being his hometown.

The Moose Jaw product was acquired by his hometown Warriors at the WHL Trade Deadline last season in a deal with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Klatt fit in well once joining the Warriors, finding a key role on the team’s third line.

“I definitely had a role when I came here and that was something that was missed when I was in Edmonton where I didn’t know what my identity was on the team, but when I came here I found my way, I definitely had a role and knew what I had to do every night,” said Klatt.

After scoring four goals and nine points in 41 games with Edmonton, Klatt posted three goals and 13 points in 30 games with the Warriors after the deadline. Just that production with Moose Jaw alone would have set career highs for Klatt, who had one goal and eight points in 43 games during his rookie season.

He also went from a minus-17 with the Oil Kings to a plus-3 with the Warriors as he contributed at both ends of the ice.

Klatt said knowing what role he had to play was key to him finding the success that he did and gave him something to work towards this offseason.

“It’s good to have that piece of mind of what you’re stepping into, not a question mark of what’s going to happen and it’s nice to know what to expect coming to camp,” said Klatt.

Being a member of the Warriors in his hometown had some perks as well as Klatt was able to head to Mosaic Place throughout the offseason to workout, which he took full advantage of.

“I was just trying to get stronger and quicker this offseason,” he said.

“It was nice to just be around town and being around the rink everyday, having something to push for when the season comes.”

The Warriors made a first round exit from last year’s playoffs, which was definitely earlier than the team had hoped for. While most of the team headed home after the playoffs and were able to put the loss out of mind, being in Moose Jaw made the loss stick around a bit more for Klatt.

“Being around town, you get the question at the grocery store or anyone that you know, they want to know what the team is going to be like and what happened last year,” he said. “Every time I came into the rink too, you get that feeling again, so it sticks with you.”

Going into this season, Klatt wants to contribute in as many ways as he can for the team to make sure they are able to live up to expectations.

“I want to be a good teammate and contribute offensively, but I also want to be good defensively,” he said. “I want to be a rock for our team, when they need me in any situation, I can be there.”

The Warriors have a strong group of returning players and are expected to be one of the top teams in the league. Klatt said he could feel excitement about the team growing around town throughout the offseason.

“I don’t think even when I was a kid we’ve ever had a team this anticipated, it’s cool coming into the rink and knowing that our team is something that everyone is going to be watching for this season,” he said.

“There’s some pressure, but we also have confidence and we gained that confidence through last year. We went through some learning curves in the playoffs last year and our team is coming a bit more.”

The Warriors will open training camp next week with the first on-ice sessions going on Thursday at Mosaic Place.