After saying he wasn't interested, then saying he was, and months of speculation, former NDP interim leader Trent Wotherspoon is officially running to become leader of the opposition in Saskatchewan.

Wotherspoon made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, becoming the first to enter the race.

He says that he will now start collecting all of the paperwork needed to meet party criteria after seeing support from other party members.

In making the announcement, Wotherspoon said that he's "all in and ready to lead the fight".

The announcement comes less than a week after Premier Brad Wall announced he will be retiring.