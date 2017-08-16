Helping seniors, families, and those with disabilities find homes, the Moose Jaw Housing Authority celebrates 65 years of serving the area.

Started in 1952, the housing authority looks a lot different 65 years later.

Paul Wilder is the Operations Manager and talked about how much things have changed.

"Originally we had 75 homes in the city, that's how we started. It was an act of government. And we've expanded. We're now at 950 units that we manage"

Wilder also said that pride shouldn't be an issue when asking for help.

"It really is a service that's here in the city and again, we have 950 units, so we serve a great deal of current residents here in Moose Jaw. And they can be proud to live at Moose Jaw Housing Authority".

The celebration took place Wednesday at the Sukenan Ship Pioneer Village and Museum.