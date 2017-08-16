With the premier's announcement still fresh on the minds of local residents, his first potential replacement has announced her intentions.

Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor has revealed that she will run to become the new leader of the Saskatchewan Party and subsequently, our next premier.

The Regina MLA is the first to announce intentions following Brad Wall's retirement announcement last week.

First elected in 2016, Beaudry-Mellor has acknowledged her lack of experience, but says she's been encouraging more young people to get involved in politics and this is a way to show it.