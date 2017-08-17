Investigators have focused their attention back on the Friendly City as they look to solve a quadruple homicide in Calgary.

About a month ago, three bodies were found in a burned out car in the Alberta city while a fourth was found in a rural area a day later. At the time, officers believed the suspects were travelling east through Moose Jaw after they were spotted on security cameras. Two people of interest have since been arrested in Toronto, one has been released on court conditions while a second is being held on drug charges.

Officers now believe they may have hidden or tried to destroy evidence while in the Moose Jaw area, saying there could be a bag or pile of items near the municipal airport or 15 Wing. Specifically, clothing, shoes and documents related to the suspected murders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.