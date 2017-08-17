The newest member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback stable arrived in Riderville on Wednesday.

Vernon Adams Jr. made his first appearance in green and white at a media conference follow the Tuesday trade that brought him to Saskatchewan from the Montreal Alouettes.

“It’s a great opportunity to come here and be working with Brandon Bridge and (Kevin Glenn) again, and I’m sure Marquise (Williams) is a great dude, so I’m excited to get back in the room with these guys and just get to work and come in here and help win games however I can help” Adams told the assembled media.

Adams ticks a lot of the boxes in what Chris Jones has been looking for in a quarterback since coming to Saskatchewan.

He’s young with a winning track record in college and so far at the professional level, and has some abilities on the field that can’t be coached.

“We’ve been talking about Vernon Adams (for close to a year), a lot of phone calls and investigation has gone into him,” said Jones.

“You saw last year when we played him, we sent a lot of stuff at him, he’s as elusive as anybody that I’ve ever had to coach again. Certainly he has some things to work on as all young quarterbacks do, but he’s 65-14 since high school and that’s what I like most.”

Adams joins a quarterback group in Saskatchewan that has been completely overhauled over the past 12 months. The Riders now have two 24-year-olds in Adams and Williams and a 25-year-old in Bridge behind starter Glenn, who is 38 years old.

Jones wants to see each member of that group push each other for practice and playing time.

“All of those guys that we have are here for a reason and now it’s just a matter of who comes out,” he said.

“It’s going to be a competition thing, that’s why you bring a good young guy in is to add competition to the group... We need both (Williams and Bridge) to up their game at practice and in games when they get opportunities, but this is not a message being sent to them, it’s a fact that (Adams) is a winning quarterback that has done it at a high level and he’s won a lot of games and is 3-0 as a starter in this league.”

Glenn has thrown for 2,104 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games so far this season. Jones reiterated that this move has nothing to do with Glenn’s performance so far this season.

“KG is exactly what we thought when we got him,” he said. “First and foremost, tremendous character guy, great teammate and he’s throwing the football well and leading our football team well, so we’ve got to make sure we protect him.”

Adams was solid when he got the chance to play last season with Montreal, posting a 3-0 record in three starts. He completed 42-of-75 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns, while also running 29 times for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The former Oregon Duck spent all seven games this season serving as Darian Durant’s back-up with the Alouettes.

“(Darian) said I was going to love it, he had found out what happened and reached out to me, he was like, ‘Sorry to hear, but you’re going to love it in Saskatchewan,’” said Adams.

Adams is looking forward to showing fans in Saskatchewan what he’s capable of.

“I have a great feel for the pocket and I just want to get out and make something happen with my feet. I’d rather scramble to throw, not scramble to run, try to make people miss and get the playmakers the ball,” said Adams.

The Riders are off on their bye week until Monday. Their next game action is next Friday when they head to Edmonton.